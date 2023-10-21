“I told Usama Mir…”: Shahid Afridi on Usama Mir’s dropped catch

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir made news again for his performance in Match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this time with Shahid Afridi’s comments on his drop catch.

Pakistan’s fielding was all over the place as newcomer Usama Mir dropped opener batter David Warner off pacer Shaheen Afridi’s bowling in the fifth over of the match.

It proved to be a costly mistake as it helped the left-handed batter score his fourth consecutive century against the Green Shirts. The batter went on to top score with 163 off 124 balls with 14 boundaries and nine sixes to his name.

Babar Azam, following the side’s 62-run loss to Australia, said batters like David Warner don’t spare the opposition if his catches are dropped.

Pakistan opening batter Abdullah Shafique, in the post-match press conference, had shed light on his side’s poor fielding display in the game.

“Catches obviously change a game, you get wickets and you get momentum. All fielders are trying to do their best, but sometimes you don’t get that value,” the batter said.

Shahid Afridi gave his opinion on Usama Mir’s drop catch. Speaking about the youngster’s performance, he said a player should perform well if given the opportunity instead of making such costly mistakes.

He recalled him telling the youngster, as a chief selector, that he was selecting him in the side based on his bowling but was not satisfied with his fielding skills.

The former cricketer said that he was not surprised to see him dropping catches as it would happen.