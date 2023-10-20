Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Pakistan drop catches against Australia

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday called out the Green Shirts for dropping catches in Match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against five-time winners Austalia at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan’s fielding was all over the place as newcomer Usama Mir dropped opener batter David Waner off pacer Shaheen Afridi’s bowling in the first over of the match. It proved to be a costly mistake as the left-handed batter went on to score his fourth consecutive century against the Green Shirts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The opening batter survived again as he was dropped for the second time in the 33rd over, this time by Abdullah Shafique.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Tape ball bowlers perform better than Pakistan team

Then, Pakistan captain Babar Azam joined the side’s drop catch club as he put down Steve Smith. The drop catches played a key role in Australia scoring a daunting total of 367-9 in 50 overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, like the fans, were utterly disappointed with the team’s fielding display. He shared his views about it on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

‘The Rawalpindi Express’ said the team would not be able to create match-winning opportunities if they drop catches. He urged them to take those which are being gifted to the fielders.