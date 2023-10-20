‘Tape ball bowlers perform better than Pakistan team’

Australia took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners in Match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and Green Shirts bowling performance has come under strict criticism by former cricketers.

Captain Babar Azam’s decision to bowl first under batting-friendly conditions came back to haunt him as Australia belted 367-9 in their 50 overs. The opening pair David Warner and Mitchell Marsh had a field day with the bat as the duo thrashed Pakistan’s bowling attack to all parts on the ground.

They scored centuries and put on a record opening partnership of 259. They bested former cricketers Shane Watson and Brad Haddin’s 183-run stand against Canada in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

David Warner, who scored his fourth consecutive century against Pakistan, top scored with 163 off 124 balls with 14 boundaries and nine sixes to his name. Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, struck 10 fours and nine maximums on his way to 108-ball 121.

Pat Cummins’ side looked as if they would score a 400-plus target but left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi made sure they were restricted below the mark with his five-wicket haul.

Former cricketers Basit Ali, Kamran Akmal and Azhar Ali along with a vast section of social media lambasted Pakistan’s bowling attack and their performance in the match.

Basit Ali believes that the dismal performance was concerning for the team, adding that players are performing with a selfish attitude.

Azhar Ali stated that Pakistan would struggle to win matches if the commit such mistakes. Furthermore, the former batter flaws in Babar Azam’s captaincy are being exposed.

Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said tape-ball bowlers perform better than how Pakistan’s national team did against Australia.