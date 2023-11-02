Urvashi Rautela as a wicket-keeper?- video goes viral

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is being contested in full swing in India and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took social media by surprise with a video in which she showed her cricketing skills.

Urvashi Rautela is quite active in posting cricket-related visuals amid the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Bollywood actress had previously shared a picture of her at the unveiling of the trophy in France’s capital Paris.

The celebrity has shared a visual on the visual-sharing platform Instagram where she was wicketkeeping.

Urvashi Rautela captioned that it was part of an upcoming project. The actress’ post has 192,516 likes. It garnered some hilarious comments from Instagrammers.

A user wrote, “Stumping gloves too pehn looo (Wear wicketkeeping gloves).” Another remarked, “Playing cricket with tennis ball wearing season kit and wicketkeeping with batting gloves for the batter without gloves.”

A third commented, “Batsmen batting with no gloves and keeper with batsmen gloves.”

It is pertinent to mention that India are on a roll in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as the hosts qualified for the semifinals after winning all eight matches.

South Africa are in second place followed by Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are placed at fifth and sixth position respectively. Sri Lanka are at seventh followed by the Netherlands, Bangladesh and defending champions England.