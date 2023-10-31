Virat Kohli fans burn newspaper over controversial article

Fans of prolific India batter Virat Kohli were irked by a newspaper article about his approach amid his stellar performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
The New Delhi-born batter has scored 354 runs off six ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches with three fifties and a century to his name so far. Virat Kohli is batting at an average of 88.50 with the highest score of 103 not out against Bangladesh.
View this post on Instagram
But the right-handed batter has always come under criticism in one way or the other. Earlier, he was termed a “selfish player” after he scored his maiden century.
However, his devoted fanbase was infuriated by a newspaper article in which his and India captain Rohit Sharma’s approach towards the game was compared.
The article ‘Shatak Par Ravaiyaa alag alag (different approaches on a century)’ by Abhishek Tripathi in Dainik Jagran newspaper stated that the prolific batter prioritizes personal milestones over team success unlike Rohit Sharma.
View this post on Instagram
After the article made rounds, his fans called for a boycott of the news outlet. Moreover, they also burned copies of the newspaper as a physical protest.
The article received backlash from netizens as well.
Nd still trending
Power of Virat 👑Kohli s fc 😎#BoycottDainikjagran #ViratKohli
Nalla reporter nd nalla newspaper pic.twitter.com/YrBeqbo4Kq
— aaiza_khan_18 (@Aaiza_khan_18) October 31, 2023
Virat Kohli fans burned Dainik Jagran newspapers because Dainik Jagran published articles against Virat Kohli.
😂😭😂😭😂#BoycottDainikJagranpic.twitter.com/hpFu07oXJy
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 30, 2023
A newspaper can never be bigger than a national legend…
Full support to Virat Kohli…#BoycottDainikjagran#Boycott #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/frt3FUIa4o
— 𝐊𝐈𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐘 (@KirketAcademy) October 31, 2023
A hateful article by a reputed newspaper Dainik Jagran on Kohli performance.They should apologise to Virat Kohli and print a article for apology in thier newspaper
If they not then don’t buy Dainik Jagran newspaper Until Dainik Jagran apologizes
RT this tweet#BoycottDainikjagran pic.twitter.com/FlxhzpSHfs
— Saurabh Yadav 🇮🇳 🏏 (@SaurabhYadavup2) October 31, 2023
Yaar yeh USA main dainik jagran newspaper kahan milega aag🔥 lagane ke liye #BoycottDainikjagran #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵
— Anshu Chauhan (@chauhandwarrior) October 31, 2023
it is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma has scored more runs in the tournament than his teammate so far. He is the fourth-highest run-getter with 398 at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 119.16.
Related – Virat Kohli gives out a disclaimer ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023