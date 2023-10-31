35.9 C
Virat Kohli fans burn newspaper over controversial article

Fans of prolific India batter Virat Kohli were irked by a newspaper article about his approach amid his stellar performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The New Delhi-born batter has scored 354 runs off six ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches with three fifties and a century to his name so far. Virat Kohli is batting at an average of 88.50 with the highest score of 103 not out against Bangladesh.

 

But the right-handed batter has always come under criticism in one way or the other. Earlier, he was termed a “selfish player” after he scored his maiden century.

However, his devoted fanbase was infuriated by a newspaper article in which his and India captain Rohit Sharma’s approach towards the game was compared.

The article ‘Shatak Par Ravaiyaa alag alag (different approaches on a century)’ by Abhishek Tripathi in Dainik Jagran newspaper stated that the prolific batter prioritizes personal milestones over team success unlike Rohit Sharma.

 

After the article made rounds, his fans called for a boycott of the news outlet. Moreover, they also burned copies of the newspaper as a physical protest.

The article received backlash from netizens as well.

it is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma has scored more runs in the tournament than his teammate so far. He is the fourth-highest run-getter with 398 at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 119.16.

