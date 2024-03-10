World leaders felicitate Zardari on being elected as president

ISLAMABAD: Presidents of Iran, Turkiye, and China congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the president of Pakistan on Sunday.

Iran’s President Syed Ebrahim Raeesi in his message expressed hope that during Asif Ali Zardari’s tenure, the relations between Pakistan and Iran, already having historical, cultural, and religious history, will be more developed and deepened than before.

The Iranian President stated, “As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping felicitated Asif Ali Zardari and said that both countries are good neighbors, friends, partners as well as good brothers.

Xi Jinping said, China and Pakistan have achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China- Pakistan economic corridor and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations.

“Beijing is ready to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries,” the Chinese president added.

Separately, the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Asif Zardari on his election as President.

The president of Turkiye expressed his best wishes to Asif Ali Zardari.

“We have deep brotherly relations with Pakistan in various fields,” Rajab Tayyab Erdogan said and hoped that relations would be more stable for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

He said that the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye will be a milestone for peace and prosperity in the region. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also prayed for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, took oath as the 14th President of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today at 4 pm where Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to the newly-elected President.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, all three service Chiefs, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.