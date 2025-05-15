World Test Championship Final: Record prize money revealed for AUS vs SA clash

DUBAI: The winners of next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will take home $3.6 million following a significant increase in the prize money by the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

Holders Australia pocketed $1.6 million for winning the 2023 WTC final against India, who claimed $800,000 as runners-up.

The losers of the June 11-15 test at Lord’s will get $2.1 million – more than the winners’ purse in the last two WTC finals.

The total prize pool for the WTC 2023-25 Final stands at USD $5.76 million, more than double that of the previous two editions.

“The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritise test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition,” the ICC said in a statement.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said they were ready to overcome any challenge to retain their WTC title.

“We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord’s,” the paceman said.

“It’s a testament to all those involved across the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us.”

Counterpart Temba Bavuma said South Africa were determined to win their maiden ICC title.

“Everyone understands the importance of test cricket and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game.

“Lord’s is a fitting venue for this mega fixture and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia,” Bavuma said.

Speaking on the announcement, ICC Chair Jay Shah said: “We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition.

“The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads – a true celebration of cricket.

“I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now.

“On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match.”