South Africa, Australia announce squads for WTC final

South Africa and Australia are set to face off in the hotly-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final on June 11 at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The upcoming game will be South Africa’s first appearance in a WTC final after topping the standings with a points percentage of 69.44.

Both Australia and South Africa have now announced their squads for the ultimate game of the red-ball format.

Cricket Australia unveiled a 15-member squad, which saw the return of all-rounder Cameron Green to Test cricket since March 2024.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood have also been recalled to the Australia squad after missing the 2025 Champions Trophy due to injuries.

Brendan Doggett has been included as the only travelling reserve following his stellar performance in the Sheffield Shield final.

South Africa have recalled fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for the WTC final after he recovered from a groin injury that kept him out of action for months.

His return has provided a significant boost to the 15-member squad’s bowling attack, featuring Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch.

Squads for WTC final:

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Beau Webster.

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, and Dane Paterson.