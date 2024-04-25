World’s largest port company shows interest in investing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: APM Terminals, the world’s largest port company, expressed willingness to invest in Pakistani ports as the company’s representatives visited the Ministry for Maritime Affairs on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a delegation led by Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf, and comprising CEO of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh and discussed potential investment opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh welcomed the delegation and said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government is committed to providing a conducive environment for foreign investors.

The minister said that Pakistan has become a hub for foreign investors, especially after the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh also highlighted the importance of promoting the blue economy for economic stability. He said that giving importance to the blue economy is the need of the hour.

“The government is committed to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable economic growth,” the minister added.

Denmark’s Ambassador Jakob Linulf said that they are interested in environmentally friendly investments in Pakistan. He also assured his country’s assistance in protecting Pakistani ports from environmental pollution.

Earlier in March, France expressed its interest to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector.

The interest was expressed by a French delegation headed by its Deputy Head of Mission Guillaume Dabouis during a meeting with Minister of Energy Dr. Musadik Masood Malik in Islamabad.

The French officials expressed keen interest in investing in various aspects of Pakistan’s energy landscape, ranging from LNG cargo provision to energy resource exploration and projects aimed at enhancing energy trading, distribution and transmission within the country.