web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

WATCH: World’s tallest water buffalo is ‘is very obedient’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The tallest water buffalo in the world, measuring 6 feet and.8 inches from hoof to withers, is a three-year-old who lives on a farm in Thailand.

According to Guinness World Records, King Kong, who lives at Ninlanee Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima, is about 20 inches higher than the typical adult water buffalo.

According to owner Suchart Booncharoen, King Kong was called after the enormous movie gorilla because of his enormous size, which was evident from the time of his birth.

Despite his scary size, the water buffalo is actually rather kind and lively, according to farm worker Cherpatt Wutti.

Read More: WATCH: Woman breaks Guinness World Record for widest tongue

“He (King Kong) is very obedient. He loves to play around, he loves to be scratched, and running around with people. He is really friendly and it’s like having a big, powerful puppy on the farm,” Cherpatt Wutti added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.