WATCH: World’s tallest water buffalo is ‘is very obedient’

The tallest water buffalo in the world, measuring 6 feet and.8 inches from hoof to withers, is a three-year-old who lives on a farm in Thailand.



According to Guinness World Records, King Kong, who lives at Ninlanee Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima, is about 20 inches higher than the typical adult water buffalo.

According to owner Suchart Booncharoen, King Kong was called after the enormous movie gorilla because of his enormous size, which was evident from the time of his birth.

Despite his scary size, the water buffalo is actually rather kind and lively, according to farm worker Cherpatt Wutti.

“He (King Kong) is very obedient. He loves to play around, he loves to be scratched, and running around with people. He is really friendly and it’s like having a big, powerful puppy on the farm,” Cherpatt Wutti added.