‘Would approach every forum against Yasin Malik’s unjust sentence’: Asif Ali Zardari

Former President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the Indian court’s decision to sentence Kashmiri liberation activist Yasin Malik to two life imprisonment on May 25, 2022.

Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari has said that he would go to all important international forums to raise his voice against Yasin Malik.

Zardari said that the decision against Yasin Malik has unmasked the real face of Modi’s India. What message does India want to give to the world by promoting extremism, we would not let our Kashmiri brother’s blood, he added.

The former PM said that his and his party’s heart beats with the Kashmiri people. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had dreamt of a free Kashmir and we would rest until that dream materializes, he added.

An Indian court had sentenced the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Malik has announced to go to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to raise her voice against the unjust decision of the Indian court against the liberation activist.

