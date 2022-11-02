Imran Khan would be kept in Machh jail’s ‘mirchi ward’ if arrested, says Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the PTI Chief Imran Khan would be kept in the ‘Mirchi ward’ of the Machh jail in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Talking on a talk show, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Akhtar Mengal has taken a promise from him that Imran Khan if arrested, would be kept in Machh jail in Balochistan.

Rana said that a lot of politicians have been detained at the Machh jail. Imran Khan would have been behind bars by now if the cabinet agreed with him, he added.

He added that Rangers, FC and Islamabad police would arrest the PTI leader if the government ordered them to.

Rana added that the former premier lies about being powerless while on the throne, he used his powers to lodge piles of fake cases against the opposition leaders. Imran Khan used the ANF to victimize him personally, said the Interior Minister.

Talking about the PTI long march he said that there is no long march, it has failed drastically. Only 4-5 thousand people joined them in Lahore, otherwise, the people have rejected their march, he added.

The Interior Minister said that the PTI leader failed and returned on May 25, would have been nice if he was arrested that day.

Also Read: Imran Khan lambasts Rana Sanaullah for ‘hurling threats’

Talking about the alleged torture on PTI Senator Azam Swati said that the medical board that examined him says they found no proof of torture. PTI created a narrative around torture, but they have not been able to prove anything, he added.

Comments