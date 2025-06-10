Labuschagne to open with Khawaja as Australia reveal Playing XI for WTC final

Australia on Tuesday revealed their Playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

The two sides will face off in the ultimate Test, starting June 11 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

In a press conference in London, Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Marnus Labuschagne has been promoted to open alongside Usman Khawaja.

Additionally, pacer Josh Hazlewood will join Mitchell Starc and Cummins in the pace attack.

Cameron Green is set to make his red-ball return in the WTC final 2025 after recovering from his back surgery, while all-rounder Beau Webster retained his spot in the side.

Australia XI for WTC final 2025: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma announced their Playing XI, featuring three pacers and a specialist spinner.

Read more: South Africa announce Playing XI for WTC final against Australia

Ryan Rickelton, their top-scorer in the WTC 2023/25 cycle, and Aiden Markram will open for the Proteas in the WTC final 2025.

Keshav Maharaj is the sole full-time spinner alongside pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa XI for WTC final 2025: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.