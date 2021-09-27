Netflix to release interactive film about WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’

Netflix is releasing an interactive film about the WWE superstars The Undertaker and The New Day.

The film titled “Escape The Undertaker” is slated to be aired on October 5 on the web streaming service.

According to the synopsis, the decorated tag team The New Day arrives at The Undertaker’s mansion but is unaware that the place is being haunted with supernatural challenges.

The trailer recalls many trademark Undertaker symbols such as the casket coffin and a burial site.

The movie has taken elements from the horror movie franchise “SAW” as the decisions taken by the viewer will affect how the story progresses.

Mark Calaway, Ettore Ewen, and Austin Watson will be playing their WWE characters namely The Undertaker, Big E. Langston and Xavier Woods respectively.

Kofi Kingston has been cast as himself as well.

It is not the first time that WWE has partnered with Netflix for its projects.

Earlier, the online streaming service had aired “The Big Show show” in which Paul Wight played his former WWE character.

The sitcom showed how Big Show is coping and taking care of his family members following his retirement from in-ring competition.

It is to be noted that Big Show is now a part of All Elite Wrestling.