WATCH: Survival game lets players control movie!

An upcoming interactive game movie titled Bloodshore is in the works for major gaming platforms in which gamers will be in charge of a movie.

The player’s decisions will decide the character’s survival or death.

The trailer shows the characters reaching the battleground at an aeroplane. It reminds up of popular gaming franchises PlayersUnknown: Battleground and Free Fire.

A voiceover tells the 13th season of “Killstream” is underway and 50 competitors are tasked to survive.

According to Steam, Bloodshore tells the story about a televised survival battle royal which is contested among prisoner on death row along with streamers and entertainers.

Steam has also mentioned that the interactive project will be having the most number of Full-motion video clips in video game history with eight hours.

The players will be in control of Nick, who is an actor that aims to change his life around with the cash prize.

The player’s relation with others will have an impact on the game’s storyline as well, whereas there can be different results of one story.

The project is being developed by Wales International that is famous for Full-Motion Video (FMV) games.

The game is a stark resemblance to the Hunger Games franchise in which “tributes” from struggling 12 districts are picked to compete in a battle royale. The last person surviving is declared the winner and get their lives changed with immense prizes.

The movie game is coming to major gaming platforms namely PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS and Nintendo Switch.

It will see its release in November this year.