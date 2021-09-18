PUBG: Here are all the limitations in ‘Casual Mode’

Mobile surviving action game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, is coming up with a new mode called “Casual Mode”.

However, there will be some limits for its fans around the world.

According to a report, the project’s developers Krafton had made it public about the inclusion of the Casual Mode as part of the 13.2 update.

Watch: PUBG has a new project ‘Prologue’ coming up

It was made in such ways that players would be able to practice and enjoy the game in a less intense environment as compared to those in Battle Royale.

Read More: Teenager withdraws Rs1 million from parent’s bank account, invests in PUBG

This will make the game easier for the players who have just gotten into the franchise.

According to a report, the players can only play three matches – where it be squads, solo or duo, – each day. The rounds can only be played on the Erangel map.

Moreover, only 12 players will be allowed in a round will the rest will be bots.

This will help the players get familiar with the game and will proceed to exercise their newly acquired skills in the standard Battle Royale matches.

Earlier, it was reported that PUBG players can earn XP and BP rewards in Casual Mode.