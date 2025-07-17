WATCH: Wrestling stars get real about wrestling in ‘WWE: Unreal’ trailer

Netflix dropped the first trailer for ‘WWE: Unreal’ on Thursday, giving fans a deep peek behind the curtains of professional wrestling.

The upcoming five-episode season features wrestling stars such as Triple H, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and Chelsea Green, among others.

Set to begin streaming on July 29, each episode of ‘WWE: Unreal’ will be 50 minutes long.

Chris Weaver is directing the Netflix series while Erik Powers is serving as showrunner.

The trailer for the Netflix series shows Paul Levesque (Triple H) saying, “For people that think, ‘Isn’t that just a bunch of guys pretending to fight?’ When you see the behind-the-scenes, I don’t know how you can’t fall in love with the business.”

As per Netflix’s logline for the series, “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favourite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

While ‘WWE: Unreal’ features a number of active wrestling stars, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts (The Snake) called it a ‘foolish’ idea as he asserted that it will break the kayfabe.

Kayfabe is the term to describe the practice of treating scripted events, storylines, and characters as if they are real.

“Oh well, they’ve done everything else and made money with it. They might as well do that too. I think it’s foolish,” Jake Roberts said in an earlier interview.

He added, “I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made for the damage that it’ll do.”