Xiaomi to manufacture mobile phones in Pakistan, initially 3mil annually

ISLAMABAD: Beijing-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Inc. has floated plans to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan in collaboration with a local distributor Air Link Communication Limited, said Tuesday adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

This is coming to fruition the Make In Pakistan policy, said the PM’s commerce adviser after Xiaomi Inc and AirLink expressed their plans yesterday. They will be extended the production facility in the Quaid e Azam Industrial Estate in Lahore, Dawood said.

Their manufacturing unit will be functional by January 2022 and will mean employment opportunities for about 3,000 people.

Both Xiaomi and Airlink have confirmed this via statements.

Train service between Lahore, Rawalpindi restored

Separately from yesterday on the restoration of services, Pakistan Railways announced the resumption of the operation of over twelve trains running between Lahore and Rawalpindi that were suspended due to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest.

The PR spokesperson, in a statement, said that from tomorrow onwards all passenger trains including Green Line Express, Tez Gham and Khyber Mail would operate on their respective routes prior to TLP protests.

On Saturday, Pakistan Railways had rerouted several passenger trains while canceled as many due to a protest by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

