Xiaomi YU7: Xiaomi undercuts Tesla with yet another cheaper car

BEIJING, June 26, 2025: Chinese EV and smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday priced its new electric Xiaomi YU7 SUV 10,000 yuan ($1,395) cheaper than Tesla’s Model Y, stepping up the challenge to the U.S. firm in the world’s largest auto market.

The base model of the YU7 starts from 253,500 yuan ($35,364), with the more premium models YU7 Pro and YU7 Max priced at 279,900 and 329,900 yuan respectively.

Xiaomi will take orders for all three models from Thursday night.

The Model Y, which was China’s best-selling SUV in May, retails from 263,500 yuan in China.

Xiaomi’s CEO and founder Lei Jun has said he wants the YU7 to challenge the Model Y and analysts say it is well placed to take on the Tesla vehicle’s dominance. Other rivals include Zeekr’s 7X and Li Auto’s L6.

FULL SPECIFICATIONS

The YU7 has a driving range of up to 835 kilometres (519 miles) per charge, versus the redesigned Model Y that was launched in January with a range of up to 719 kilometres.

The Xiaomi YU7 is a mid-size electric SUV designed to rival the Tesla Model Y, built on the Modena platform with a sleek, sporty aesthetic. It measures 4,999 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width, and 1,608 mm in height, with a 3,000 mm wheelbase, offering a spacious five-seat configuration. Its exterior features a closed front grille, “waterdrop” headlights, a full-width “halo” taillight, and a ducktail spoiler, available in nine colors, including a striking emerald green. The YU7 comes with 19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels, while the top-tier Max variant sports 21-inch wheels with carbon fiber accents on the steering wheel, dashboard, side mirrors, and hood. It offers a total storage capacity of 69.6 ft³, including a 4.98 ft³ front trunk, and incorporates inward-folding electric door handles with ambient lighting and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology for keyless entry.

The YU7 is available in three powertrain variants: Standard (RWD), Pro (AWD), and Max (AWD), each leveraging an 800V high-voltage platform for rapid charging. The Standard RWD model features a single 235 kW (315 hp) rear motor with a 96.3 kWh LFP battery, delivering a CLTC range of 835 km (519 miles) and a 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds. The Pro AWD variant uses dual motors (130 kW front, 235 kW rear) for a combined 365 kW (490 hp) and 690 Nm torque, with the same 96.3 kWh battery, achieving a 770 km (478 miles) range and a 4.27-second 0-100 km/h sprint. The Max AWD model boasts dual motors (220 kW front, 288 kW rear) producing 508 kW (681 hp) and 866 Nm, paired with a 101.7 kWh NCM battery, offering a 760 km (472 miles) CLTC range, a 3.23-second 0-100 km/h time, and a top speed of 253 km/h. Charging capabilities are impressive, with the Max variant adding up to 620 km in 15 minutes.

The YU7’s interior is tech-forward and luxurious, featuring a 1.1-meter-wide “HyperVision” display with three Mini LED screens powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, running Xiaomi’s HyperOS for seamless device integration and OTA updates in 15 minutes. The cabin includes Nappa leather “zero-gravity” front seats with 10-point massage and 123-degree recline, plus rear seats adjustable to 135 degrees with a 6.68-inch touchscreen for climate and media control. A panoramic glass roof with advanced UV and infrared protection (99.9% UV, 99.1% IR blocked) ensures a comfortable cabin. The YU7 is equipped with a roof-mounted LiDAR and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor chip for L2+ autonomous driving. It offers 36 storage compartments, including a 13.7L passcode glove box and a 5.2L rear storage drawer.