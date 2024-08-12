From a yacht to 100 iPhone 15 Pro to her fans: Conman Sukesh showers birthday girl Jacqueline Fernandez with gifts

Birthday girl Jacqueline Fernandez received lavish birthday gifts worth millions from the incarcerated conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, as the Bollywood diva celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday.

In his latest letter for his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently imprisoned in Delhi jail, shared that he has gifted the ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ performer, a lavish yacht, named ‘Lady Jacqueline’ on her birthday and that it will be delivered this month.

As per the conman, it is the same yacht that Fernandez had selected in 2021.

However, that’s not about it.

Other than the yacht, Chandrashekhar also pledged a donation worth INR15 crores for Fernandez, in addition to the construction of 300 homes for the affected families of the Wayanad landslide disaster.

Last month, he also announced to gift 100 of her fans an iPhone 15 Pro, on her birthday, to celebrate the success of her latest music video.

Notably, Fernandez is the witness in the multi-million rupee extortion case against Chandrashekhar, being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India.

Previously, she approached Delhi Police in February this year and filed a complaint against the conman, requesting the immediate intervention of officials to stop the alleged threats and harassment from the conman from inside the jail.