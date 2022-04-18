Yasir Shah ready to return to International cricket

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has said that he has regained his fitness and aims to return to playing international cricket for Pakistan.

Yasir Shah had represented Balochistan in the recent Pakistan Cup.

According to details, in a statement, the leggie said that he had fitness issues for the past three months but he has worked on the issues and is completely fit now.

Yasir added that he is ready to join the Pakistan test team in the upcoming series. International teams’ tour to Pakistan is very helpful for young players, he added.

On a question about the Indo-Pak cricket series, Yasir said that the Pak-India cricket series should take place, tri-series are also entertaining to viewers.

It is to be noted that Balochistan had won the domestic Pakistan Cup on the back of Yasir’s devastating bowling.

Earlier in December 2021, the Islamabad police had registered a case against Yasir for his alleged involvement in aiding the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl. The complainant alleged that Yasir’s friend, Farhan, raped her at gunpoint and also filmed her obscene video.

However, Yasir Shah had been declared innocent in the case on January 12, 2022.

