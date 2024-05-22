Yasmin Rashid’s health deteriorates in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail due to high blood pressure and diarrhea, ARY News reported

As per prison sources, Dr. Yasmin Rashid fainted in jail due to extreme heat as her blood pressure rose sharply.

At the Services Hospital, Associate Professor Dr. Khadija, a medical specialist, examined the PTI leader. She said that Dr. Yasmin Rashid was admitted to the hospital due to diarrhea caused by extreme heat.

The doctors at the Services Hospital are waiting for the test reports and will decide whether to keep the PTI leader under observation or discharge her.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Inspector General Prisons had ordered the installation of air coolers in the jail in the wake of the heatwave.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been behind bars over her alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

She was indicted by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) along with the party colleagues Main Mehmoodur Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhry in a May 9 vandalism case.

The PTI leaders were booked at Shadman police station for vandalism on 9th May 2023, following the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.