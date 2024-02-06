Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mehmoodur Rasheed indicted in May 9 case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Yasmin Rashid, Main Mehmoodur Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhry in a May 9 vandalism case, ARY News reported.

PTI leaders were booked at Shadman police station for vandalism on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Following the indictment, the ATC ordered the trial of the suspects in jail.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has submitted a comprehensive report about May 9 riots.

The 17-page report, endorsed by the Standing Committee on Law and Order, officially attributed the May 9 violence in Lahore to Imran Khan and PTI’s central leadership. The report said the events were pre-planned.

According to the rules, the report was made a regular part of the official documents.

The report characterizes the events as a “war against the state”, stating that the attack on military and state institutions were pre-planned. “The institutions were attacked at the behest of PTI central and local leadership,” it added.

The report holds PTI leadership accountable, naming individuals like Hammad Azhar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Mansab Awan, Azam Khan Niazi, Bajash Niazi and Murad Raas.