May 9 Riots: ATC extends judicial remand of Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfraz

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders – Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema – in rioting the party office of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on May 09, ARY News reported.

The police presented the PTI leaders – Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema – before the ATC judge Arshad Javed’s court, after which the court extended the judicial remand for the next 14 days.

The court directed the authorities to present the accused before the court on January 20.

READ: Yasmin Rashid, others sent on judicial remand in May 9 riots cases



In November last year, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the judicial remand of three accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others in a vandalism case.

As per details, the ATC duty judge Arshad Javed heard the case related to the arson of Shadman Town police station.

The court extended the judicial remand of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid for 14 days and ordered them to present them on November 25.