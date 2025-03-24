MP Yasmin Qureshi urges Deputy PM Dar to reconsider PIA London office’s closure

British Member of Parliament Yasmin Qureshi has urged Pakistani authorities to reconsider their decision to close Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) London office.

According to a letter penned to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Yasmin Qureshi expressed concern over the decision to close Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) London office.

Qureshi highlighted that the London office had been operational for several years, and its closure at a time when PIA is in the process of resuming its flight operations to the UK is deeply concerning.

She also pointed out that PIA’s General Manager, Muhammad Shafiq, who was involved in the decision, is reportedly set to join Airblue soon. This, she stated, raises further questions regarding the closure.

“If PIA is to regain its former stature as a leading airline, maintaining a strong presence in key markets like the US is essential. I believe that closing the London office at this critical time is a misguided move that could have long-term negative consequences for the airline,” the letter penned to the deputy premier read.

UK MP Yasmin Qureshi has urged the deputy prime minister to take necessary steps to keep the London office operational.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has ‘begun’ preparation for the revival of UK flights, according to sources.

Efforts are also underway to activate slots at UK’s Heathrow Airport, with plans in place to resume operations from Terminal 4. Additionally, PIA is set to begin direct flights to Manchester and London by mid-March.

Sources indicate that PIA will utilize its Boeing 777 aircraft for these operations in the UK. Furthermore, strategies are being developed for flights to various European sectors.