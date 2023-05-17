Yasmin Rashid, Rasheed held ‘responsible’ for Jinnah House attack

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leaders and former Punjab minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed are held ‘responsible’ for the Jinnah House attack on May 9, ARY News reported.

The revelation was made by Ibad Farooq, PTI ticket holder from PP-149 in his video statement.

Farooq said PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and others telephoned party workers including him to reach Liberty Chowk.

Protestors were told to set Jinnah House on fire by the PTI leaders, Ibad alleged. “Whatever happened in Jinnah House was not right.”

Ibad Farooq also announced to return his PTI election ticket for PP-149.

Read more: Punjab govt gives PTI 24 hours to hand over ‘terrorists’ hiding in Zaman Park

Meanwhile, the Punjab government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over ‘terrorists’, who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, hiding in Zaman Park.

“30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park,” Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said while addressing a press conference.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.