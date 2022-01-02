Yasmin Rashid announces 25,000 jobs in health department

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid Sunday announced 25,000 jobs besides also detailing the use of Sehat cards that would be provided to the entire population in the province until March 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser, Yasmin Rashid said that people not having NIC would not be able to avail health facilities from Sehat card while B-form of their children will also be necessary to ensure health facilities for the entire family.

“We have also developed an application named Naya Pakistan National Sehat Card from where details regarding the health facilities could be accessed easily,” she said adding that 133 hospitals have been added to the list of health facilities alone from Lahore.

She said that the website of the health card also carries information regarding process to acquire a health card.

“The health card will be provided to the head of the family and he will be bound to register his entire family to acquire health facilities for them,” she said and added that every district would have a special desk for Sehat card.

She further announced that the health department would announce 25,000 new jobs in 2022 and more doctors would be hired by the private hospitals after 101 health facilities have registered themselves with the health department.

She further asked the citizens to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19 saying that 51 percent of the Punjab population have been double-jabbed while 71 percent received their first dose.

She lamented that the citizens have been avoiding face masks recently after a decline in COVID cases and warned that the Omicron variant is surging globally and it is easily transmissible than other variants.

