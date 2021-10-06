YDA boycotts hospital services in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/FAISALABAD: The Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) on Wednesday have boycotted Out-Patient Department (OPD) services across the country against torture over their colleagues in Islamabad during a protest outside Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

In Islamabad, the young doctors have boycotted the OPD services at the PIMS against the manhandling of their fellow doctors in the federal capital during a protest against NLE.

Criticizing the incumbent government, the doctors said the first time in the country’s history, the doctors were viciously attacked.

Meanwhile, the dcotors in the Services Hospital Lahore have also suspended their services against the brutal torture, causing severe problems to the patients coming to the hospital from far-flung areas of the province.

In Faisalabad, the doctors from the YDA platform have suspended OPDs and operation theatre services at the Allied Hospital and staged a protest demonstration.

They strongly condemned the torture and arrest of their colleagues in Islamabad and vowed not to accept NLE law at any cost.

On Tuesday, the situation in protest outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) turned violent as police baton-charged and fired tear gas on young doctors who protested against National Licencing Examination (NLE).

According to details, the protesters entered the building of the commission and hurled stones at the police personnel when they tried to stop the doctors.

Earlier, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) termed the organization of National Licencing Examination (NLE) ‘successful’ and announced that full licences would be immediately issued to the successful medical graduates for practice in the country.

