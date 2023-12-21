Year Ender 2023: A look at all the couples who called it quits

While the year 2023 was filled with celebrity marriages, the relationships of several couples also hit a rough patch this year and they ended up parting ways.

Before it comes to an end, let’s have a look through all the celebrity break-ups of the year 2023.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

The year 2023 started on a rough note for socialite and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, who was reported to have split from rapper Travis Scott, months after the birth of their second baby. Reese Witherspoon

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon and her talent agent husband Jim Toth said they had made the ‘difficult decision to divorce’ on March 25.

Ariana Grande

After being separated since January this year, pop icon Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez were reported to be heading for divorce in July.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on August 3 that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, are separating.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

The husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, Sam Asghari filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court on August 18, after 14 months of marriage. Natalie Portman Hollywood A-lister Natalie Portman and her French choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied called it quits in August, after being married for 11 years.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Former celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner confirmed their split in a joint statement on social media, on September 7, a day after after former filed for divorce in Miami, Florida. Hugh Jackman Hollywood star Hugh Jackman and Australian actor-producer Deborra-Lee Furness parted ways in September, after 27 long years of marriage. Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Actor-model Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, actor Joshua Jackson filed for divorce on October 3, after four years of marriage. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

Actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith announced in an October outing that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated for over 7 years. Junaid Safdar

Muhammad Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, confirmed divorce from Ayesha Saif, on October 13, more than two years after they tied the knot.

Honey Singh

Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his ex-wife Shalini Talwar were granted divorce by a court in November, after almost 13 years of marriage.

Cardi B.

American rapper Cardi B announced on Instagram earlier this month that she had been ‘single for a minute’, hinting that she is no longer together with fellow rapper Offset.