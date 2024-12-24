Year Ender 2024: Celebrities who embraced parenthood this year!

2024 was the year of celebrity babies and many showbiz stars, singers, cricketers and other celebrities across the globe embraced parenthood, welcoming the next generation into this world.

Before it comes to an end, let’s have a look through all the celebrity couples who became parents in the year 2024.

Urwa & Farhan

Power couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane welcomed their baby girl Jahan Aara Saeed on January 3, they announced via a joint two-picture post on Instagram.

Vikrant & Sheetal

Bollywood star Vikrant Massey, of ’12th Fail’ fame, and his wife, actor Sheetal Thakur were blessed with their first child on the 7th of February.

Virat & Anushka

India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, were blessed with their second child, a baby boy, on February 15.

Hassan & Samiya

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya were blessed with their second child, a baby girl, on February 26.

Shoaib Akhtar & Rubab

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar and his wife Rubab Khan welcomed their third child and first daughter on March 1, they announced in a social media post.

Zara & Asad

Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui were blessed with their first baby girl on March 27, they announced in a joint post on social media.

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse

Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson, aka vampire Edward Cullen of the ‘Twilight’ film series, and his longtime girlfriend, English actor Suki Waterhouse become first-time parents to a baby girl in March.

Gal Gadot & husband

Israel-born Hollywood actor, model, and pageant winner Gal Gadot welcomed her fourth daughter, who she and her husband, real estate developer Jaron Varsano, named Ori.

Yami Gautam & husband

Bollywood A-lister Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker and lyricist Aditya Dhar were blessed with their first child on May 10, they announced in a joint statement on social media.

Varun & Natasha

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were blessed with a baby girl on June 3, announced his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

Vanessa & Cole

Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens, and her husband, Baseball player Cole Tucker welcomed their first child together, sometime in late June or early July. The two took their baby home on July 3, coinciding with the 28th birthday of the latter.

Richa & Ali

Bollywood star Ali Fazal and his wife, actor Richa Chadha were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, they confirmed in a statement.

Sanam Jung & husband

Actor-host Sanam Jung and her husband, pilot Qassam Jafri were blessed with their second child, a baby girl, on July 22.

Maryam Noor & husband

Showbiz starlet Maryam Noor and her husband Ismail Butt welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on August 22.

Justin & Hailey

Supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin and Canadian singer Justin Bieber announced the birth of their first child, baby boy Jack Blues, on August 24.

Shaheen Afridi & Ansha

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi welcomed their first child on August 24.

Deepika & Ranveer

Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl on September 8.

Sonia Mishal & husband

Actor Sonia Mishal and her husband Tallal Soofi were blessed with a baby girl Zeva on September 12, she announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday.