Year Ender 2024: Celebrities who embraced parenthood this year!

2024 was the year of celebrity babies and many showbiz stars, singers, cricketers and other celebrities across the globe embraced parenthood, welcoming the next generation into this world.
Before it comes to an end, let’s have a look through all the celebrity couples who became parents in the year 2024.
Urwa & Farhan
Power couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane welcomed their baby girl Jahan Aara Saeed on January 3, they announced via a joint two-picture post on Instagram.
Vikrant & Sheetal
Bollywood star Vikrant Massey, of ’12th Fail’ fame, and his wife, actor Sheetal Thakur were blessed with their first child on the 7th of February.
Virat & Anushka
India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, were blessed with their second child, a baby boy, on February 15.
Hassan & Samiya
Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya were blessed with their second child, a baby girl, on February 26.
Shoaib Akhtar & Rubab
The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar and his wife Rubab Khan welcomed their third child and first daughter on March 1, they announced in a social media post.
Zara & Asad
Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui were blessed with their first baby girl on March 27, they announced in a joint post on social media.
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse
Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson, aka vampire Edward Cullen of the ‘Twilight’ film series, and his longtime girlfriend, English actor Suki Waterhouse become first-time parents to a baby girl in March.
Gal Gadot & husband
Israel-born Hollywood actor, model, and pageant winner Gal Gadot welcomed her fourth daughter, who she and her husband, real estate developer Jaron Varsano, named Ori.
Yami Gautam & husband
Bollywood A-lister Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker and lyricist Aditya Dhar were blessed with their first child on May 10, they announced in a joint statement on social media.
Varun & Natasha
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were blessed with a baby girl on June 3, announced his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.
Vanessa & Cole
Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens, and her husband, Baseball player Cole Tucker welcomed their first child together, sometime in late June or early July. The two took their baby home on July 3, coinciding with the 28th birthday of the latter.
Richa & Ali
Bollywood star Ali Fazal and his wife, actor Richa Chadha were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, they confirmed in a statement.
Sanam Jung & husband
Actor-host Sanam Jung and her husband, pilot Qassam Jafri were blessed with their second child, a baby girl, on July 22.
Maryam Noor & husband
Showbiz starlet Maryam Noor and her husband Ismail Butt welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on August 22.
Justin & Hailey
Supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin and Canadian singer Justin Bieber announced the birth of their first child, baby boy Jack Blues, on August 24.
Shaheen Afridi & Ansha
Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi welcomed their first child on August 24.
Deepika & Ranveer
Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl on September 8.
Sonia Mishal & husband
Actor Sonia Mishal and her husband Tallal Soofi were blessed with a baby girl Zeva on September 12, she announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Cardi B & Offset
American rapper Cardi B announced the birth of her third child with ex-husband Offset on September 12, weeks after their split.
Arslan & Nisha
Arsalan Faisal, the youngest son of veteran actor Saba Faisal, and his wife, Nisha, welcomed a baby boy on September 24, announced the proud grandmother via an Instagram post.
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley
Hollywood actor-producer Margot Robbie and her husband, English filmmaker Tom Ackerley, welcomed their first child together on October 17.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari & husband
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari – the eldest child of President Asif Ali Zardari and late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto – announced the birth of her third child on October 20.
Rohit Sharma & Ritika
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika embraced parenthood for the second time, welcoming a baby boy on November 15.
Wishing all the celebrity parents many congratulations on the birth of their little bundles of joy.