Year Ender 2024: Celebrity couples who parted ways!

2024 – while it was the year of marital bliss, with a number of local and international celebrities taking the next step in their relationship, this year was also a witness of some of the most shocking celebrity breakups.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Before it comes to an end, let’s have a look through all the celebrity couples who called it quits in the year 2024.

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza, who tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, confirmed in January this year, following his third marriage with actor Sana Javed, that she had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband). The ex-couple shares a son, Izhaan.

Esha Deol

After 12 long years of marriage, former Bollywood actor Esha Deol and her husband, Mumbai-based businessman Bharat Takhtani announced separation via a joint statement, in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Sacha Baron Cohen-Isla Fisher

English actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and Australian actor-writer Isla Fisher, who had been together for over 20 years and were married for more than 13 years, announced via Instagram stories in April, that they have filed for divorce.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic, who had tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy later the same year, confirmed their separation via a joint statement in July. The former couple announced to co-parent their son Agastya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, who got engaged for the second time in April 2022, and exchanged vows in July of the same year, filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Cardi B-Offset

American rapper Cardi B, who secretly married Offset in September 2017 and welcomed their first child the following year, announced in August that she has once again filed for divorce from him after almost seven years of marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Aruba Mirza

Winner of ‘Tamasha season 2’, Aruba Mirza announced in August that she and her fiance Harris Sulaiman have parted ways, after two years of engagement.

Urmila Matondkar-Mohsin Akhtar Mir

After being married for eight years, former Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar filed for divorce, from her model-businessman husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

Jayam Ravi-Aarti

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced in September that he is parting ways with his wife Aarti, after 15 years of their marriage.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who started dating Malaika Arora in 2018, following her divorce from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, confirmed the long-standing rumours of their split in October this year, during the promotion of his comeback title ‘Singham Again’.

Zoë Kravitz-Channing Tatum

Hollywood A-listers Channing Tatum, 44, and Zoe Kravitz, 35, called off their engagement in October, after being together for three years, reported foreign media citing multiple sources.

Andrew Garfield

Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, author Kate Tomas quietly parted ways after a brief romance, she confirmed on social media in October.

Aagha Ali-Hina Altaf

During a podcast interview in October, actor Aagha Ali gave confirmation of his split from Hina Altaf, after being addressed as a ‘happily divorced man’ by the host. The celebrities tied the knot in May 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

AR Rahman-Saira Banu

In a joint statement released via their lawyer Vandana Shah, Indian music maestro AR Rahman and his wife of 29 years, Saira Banu, announced their separation last month. The former couple shares three kids – daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.

Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly

Just a month after announcing their first pregnancy last month, the four-year-long relationship of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ended in yet another split.

Also Read: Year Ender 2024: Celebrities who embraced parenthood this year!