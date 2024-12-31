Year recap: 2024 in memes!

From unexpected social media trends to the viral pop culture moments or just plain internet randomness, be it the hilariously relatable everyday scenarios or mere catchphrases which captured the attention of social users, the internet never fell short of meme content, which dominated our social media timelines this year and was bound to spread a wide smile on faces each time.

Before we say goodbye to 2024, let’s have a look through some of the top laugh-out-loud moments of this year, which made our screen time all the more fun and had us scrolling and sharing endlessly.

Gian hain aap

A clip of Indian man Mohammad Aadil Khan, being interviewed by digital media outlet ‘Bhaiyaji Gazab’, went viral earlier this year when he mocked a man, on his resemblance with Gian. “Shakal dekhi hai kabhi tane? Gian! Gian hain aap,” became an ultimate insult soon after.

Brother ugh

From an hour-long lecture by Mohamed Hoblos, originally uploaded on YouTube back in 2019, a few-second clip captured the attention of social users this year, becoming one of the most viral meme templates of 2024.

Bado Badi

A topper on music charts or not, but British Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s version of Malika–e–Tarannum Noor Jehan’s iconic ‘Bado badi’, and its music video featuring vlogger Wajdan Rao Ranghar, were sure to reign the Instagram reels and memes list of the year.

Aha tamatar

A cat’s animated video of children’s rhyme ‘Aha tamatar bade mazedaar’ went viral this year after social users started to put the audio on their Instagram posts and someone edited K-Pop sensation BTS dancing to its tune.

Chin tapak dam dam

This catchphrase of the villainous Takia, from the kids-favourite cartoon ‘Chhota Bheem’, has to be one of the most viral memes of this year, with netizens using it abundantly for a light-hearted depiction of their antics to navigate through simple everyday challenges.

Chill guy

An animated visual of a brown dog, dressed in a specific sweater, jeans, and sneakers, and with a smirk on its face, took social media by storm when it was first introduced by Phillip Banks in October. Internet’s ultimate depiction of an unbothered, assertive guy, with nothing but ‘chill vibes’ was quick to become a staple in all, from workplace to relationship memes.

Ek machhali paani mein gayi, chappak

This viral social media game, first introduced by Maan Tomar, soon became a favourite to be recreated by all, from content creators to social users. It followed the catchy phrase, “Ek machhli paani mein gayi, chhappak,” with the assigned actions, and any mistake in the sequence can result in elimination from the group challenge.

Juice Pila do

Originally spoken by influencer Deepak Kalal, it gained traction when Nakul Dhul aka Mithu Don hilariously used the line, “Juice pila do mausambi ka, aaj mood kharab hai,” sparking the meme fest.

Very demure, very mindful

Tiktoker Jools Lebron’s workplace makeup look and the phrase ‘Very demure, very mindful’ was the highlight of the 2024 memes chart, for its satirical depiction of ‘pick-me girls’, against the textbook definition of the words used in the video.

