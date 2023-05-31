10 years of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’: Ayan Mukerji makes surprising revelation

It has been 10 years since Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was released.

Celebrating a decade of this unforgettable friendship and love of Bunny and Naina, Mukerji penned a gratitude note with a nostalgic montage of the film and revealed that he is yet to watch the cult classic fully.

“YJHD – My second child, a piece of my heart and soul – 10 years old today,” he wrote on the social site Instagram. “I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it – with all its perfections and imperfections – is a source of great eternal pride for me!”

He further divulged, “Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released … (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!). But when I’m older and wiser – I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year – because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life – is forever captured in this movie !”

“So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years,” the filmmaker added.

Ranbir Kapoor teases ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ sequel

Released on May 31, 2013, the Dharma Productions’ coming-of-the-age rom-com was written and directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The title starred the hit pair of then, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin among others.

‘YJHD’ was a massive Box Office success and received acclaim from the critics, in addition to several accolades.