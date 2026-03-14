Yemen’s Ansarallah ready to join conflict in support of Iran

A senior official from Yemen’s Ansarallah resistance movement has confirmed that the country is fully coordinating with Iran and its allies in response to the ongoing aggression from Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic.

In an interview with Iran’s Press TV published on Saturday, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarallah’s political bureau, stated that a decision has already been made to support the Islamic Republic in its fight against American and Israeli aggression. He emphasized that Yemen’s involvement in the conflict is “only a matter of time,” highlighting the complete coordination among all countries within the resistance axis regarding this issue.

“Our hands are on the trigger,” al-Bukhaiti stated, echoing the words of Ansarallah resistance movement leader Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, who had previously addressed Iran directly, declaring readiness to intervene whenever circumstances require.

Al-Bukhaiti stressed that they are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to act against the aggressors. The Ansarallah official firmly defended Iran’s retaliatory strikes against American military assets in the region, asserting that Tehran has every right to target the occupation bases being used to launch attacks against it.

“All the accusations previously leveled against Iran have collapsed today,” al-Bukhaiti said, “and the truth of Iran’s position in support of the nation’s causes has become clear to everyone.”

He urgently called on all regional countries to unite, emphasizing that they “must condemn the American aggression and stand alongside Iran in this confrontation.”

Al-Bukhaiti warned that the war’s scope goes beyond Iran’s borders, affecting all Arab and Islamic nations. Addressing regional states directly, he stated it is a battle that has been “imposed upon us, and we must carry it forward until we impose our conditions.”

The senior Ansarallah official also issued a stern warning to Persian Gulf countries about Washington’s true intentions, asserting that the U.S. cares little for regional security and aims to “entangle them in wars against Iran.”

He described the ongoing conflict as a “decisive battle” whose ultimate victory will be “the triumph of truth.” The war against Iran, initiated on February 28 amidst indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, has now entered its 15th day on Saturday, with no resolution in sight.

The primary target of the initial aggression was the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several high-ranking military commanders who were assassinated on the first day, prompting a strong Iranian response.

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In retaliation, Iranian armed forces have carried out more than 45 waves of Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israeli military sites in the occupied territories and U.S. military bases spread across the region.