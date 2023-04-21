Yo Yo Honey Singh breaks silence on assault allegations

Bollywood singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has addressed the assault allegations by an event organiser.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Thursday, Honey Singh issued a statement over the complaint of event organiser Vivek Ravi Raman, who alleged that the former and his associates kidnapped and assaulted him.

For the unversed, Raman, owner of an event management agency, who organized the music festival called Yo Yo Honey Singh 3.0, filed a complaint with the BKC police alleging that the rapper and his fellows were displeased with the cancellation of the event scheduled to take place on April 15, therefore kidnapped and held him captive at a Mumbai hotel and assaulted him.

A day after the complaint, Singh denied the ‘false and baseless’ accusations in his social media statement, which read: “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning.”

“I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for,” he explained.

Singh signed off by stating, “Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants.”

