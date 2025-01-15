“Taare Zameen par is a bad film, Baahubali is rubbish”

Punjabi film actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, slammed Bollywood actors and films, calling them rubbish.

Yograj Singh, known particularly for his strict cricket training of his elder son Yuvraj Singh, despite the latter’s interest in skating, dismissed the parenting lessons in Aamir Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

When confronted if he had compelled Yuvraj to abandon skating and pursue a career in cricket, the ‘Singh is Bliing’ actor admitted, reiterating the importance of a father’s role in shaping his child’s career. “Baccha woh hi banega jo baap kahega (A child becomes what their father wants them to be),” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on Aamir’s film, he added, “Dekhi ha… badi hi wahiyat film hai. Main aisi picture nahi dekhta (I’ve seen it but it’s a really bad film. I don’t usually watch such films).”

Yograj went on to share his views on the Hindi film industry and leading actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and slammed, “Hindi film koi dekhne ki cheez hai (Hindi films aren’t worth watching). I don’t like Indian actors. Ye sab bekar, kya Baahubali, (All this Baahubali are all rubbish) leave it.”

The veteran shared his admiration for Hollywood classics instead, including, ‘Ben Hur’ and ‘The Godfather’ as well as Punjabi crime thriller ‘Kohrra’.

Notably, one of the most iconic Bollywood movies, Aamir Khan’s directorial debut ‘Taare Zameen Par’, featured then-child actor Darsheel Safary in the lead character of Ishaan Awasthi – a dyslexic child – while, the former essayed Raj Shankar Nikumbh – the art teacher who helped Awasthi with his disorder.

Meanwhile, the Prabhas-led Telugu action franchise ‘Baahubali’, by seasoned filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, is among the most critically acclaimed and highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The two film series, ‘The Beginning’ and ‘The Conclusion’, also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.