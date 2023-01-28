‘You are needed…’: Shoaib Malik dedicates a heartfelt post to wife Sania

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik dedicated a heartfelt Insta post to his wife and Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza as she bid farewell to her Grand Slam career.

As Mirza said a tearful goodbye at one of her final few tournaments before retirement and the last Grand Slam, in Melbourne, Friday, her cricketer husband uplifted the Tennis star with a special post on the gram, while feeling pride in her monumental achievements.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports,” Shoaib Malik wrote of his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

He added, “Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong.”

“Many congratulations on an unbelievable career.”

Earlier in the day, Mirza delivered an emotional farewell speech after she and Rohan Bopanna lost the Australian Open mixed doubles final to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos.

“I am still gonna play a couple of more tournaments, but the journey of my professional career started in Melbourne,” she said before breaking down amid the loud cheers of the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Open (@australianopen)

“Rod Laver arena has really been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at, in a Grand Slam. Thank you so much for making me feel at home here,” said Mirza.

WATCH: Sania Mirza in tears during Australian Open farewell speech

It is pertinent to mention here that Sania Mirza made her Grand Slam debut in 2005 where she got to face the great Tennis player, Serena Williams. The star player won at least six Grand Slam double titles – in women’s and mixed doubles – from 2009-2016 and also topped women’s doubles rankings in 2015.

Mirza, 36, will retire from the sport after Dubai Tennis Championships next month.

Comments