You can hear WhatsApp voice messages before sending, learn how

The largest messaging network across the globe, WhatsApp has continued to upgrade its application both [reportedly] security-wise and with the features it offers for the users. The same goes with its voice message facility that was already present but now has got just better that you can hear the notes before sending them.

The new updated feature is made available on both android and iOS devices as well as on the WhatsApp Web or desktop.

This feature allows listening to the voice message before sending it with a new stop button, however, the sender cannot edit or make changes to it except choose for choosing to send or delete it.

Step-by-step guide on how to hear the voice messages before sending them:

Now hold the button and record the voice message by holding the mic button.

After recording, go back to the home screen by tapping on the home button.

You can also send or delete by listening to the full recorded message.

Set the speed as per your suitability.

Reopen the app while the recording will decline.

Next, click on the play button.

Now the delete button will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

The message can be previewed before sending and if you want to delete it, you can use the delete button.

Finally, click on the send button.

