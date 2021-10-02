You can message yourself on WhatsApp to take notes

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has a feature that you can use to message on your own number to add notes or save some important information.

The “click to chat” feature allows you to start a chat with someone without having their phone number saved in your phone’s address book.

Here’s how you can message yourself:

First, you are required to open any browser on your phone. Make sure that you are connected to the internet.

Now, you need to copy this “wa.me//” in the address bar and add your WhatsApp phone number after that. You will also have to add your country code before entering mobile number because if you don’t do that the app will term your number invalid. For example, the Pakistani users need to type “wa.me//92XXXXXXXXXx.

You will now be redirected to a WhatsApp page. You will be able to see your phone number on the top and a box that reads, “Continue to Chat”. Click on that box.

Your chat window will be visible along with all your chats. Now, you can start messaging on your number and add notes.

It is noteworthy that the process is similar for both mobile and web versions

You can follow the same process to chat with an unknown person without saving their number.

