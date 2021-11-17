You can now use desktop WhatsApp without depending on phone

Since WhatsApp has long and evidently been working on a desktop app for Windows that is independent of mobile phone, it is reported today that Meta company has finally launched its beta version. It’s available for the public now and can be downloaded from Microsoft’s Windows app store.

It is of key importance to understand that the app on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and notifications work even if the app is closed.

With this development, comes a new writing pad feature, with support for multi-device functionality that means you don’t need your smartphone to sign into your account.

However, since the app is still in beta, some changes and more features are still expected to be implemented in the future.

How to change WhatsApp font colour in chats, status

Separately reported on the Meta-owned multimedia messenger, it is still not natively possible to write messages in different font colours despite the introduction of new features besides having the option to write text in bold and italic or to send GIFs and stickers.

However, there is a way to change the WhatsApp font colour through third-party apps.

Third-Party apps

There are a number of third-party apps to write WhatsApp messages in different formats. The apps include ‘Color Texting Messenger’, ‘Cool Fonts For WhatsApp And Text’ and ‘WhatsBlue Text’.

These apps are usually free, although there will be advertisements.

There is a ‘Fancy Text’ option available in the ‘WhatsBlue Text’ app that allows the users to type a message and it will be shown in different formations including in blue text.

We can just click on the wanted style or colour and the app presents different options for using this text, with one of them simply titled ‘WhatsApp’. By clicking here, you can then send this message to a contact in the messaging app.

