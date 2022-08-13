‘You look like Roomi from Mere Humsafar’, fan tells Hira Khan

Actor Hira Khan saw eye to eye with a fan who jokingly said she resembles her character Roomi Raees Ahmed in the serial Mere Humsafar.

The actor shared pictures of her wearing yellow sunglasses on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. The click were a hit and got thousands of likes and countless comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

An Instagram user commented, “Aap to ekdam Mere Humsafar wali Roomi ke tarah lag rahi hai (You look exactly like Roomi from Mere Humsafar).” She replied, “Mujhey bhi aesa lagta hai (I feel the same way).”

Mere Humsafar is the life story of Hala, born to a Pakistani father and foreign mother who leaves them after her birth.

The drama serial sees Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed playing the leading roles of Hala Hamza Ahmad and Hamzah Raees Ahmad.

Related – Meet Hira Khan: The girl who plays Roomi Raees in Mere Humsafar

Roomi is the sister of Hamza and creates trouble for Hala everytime. The cast also includes Saba Hamid, Zoya Nasir, Samina Ahmed, Omer Shahzad and Waseem Abbas.

The play is directed by Neeli Zinda Hai director Qasim Ali Mureed. It is written by Saira Raza.

The 33rd episode of Mere Humsafar will air on Thursday at 8 pm.

Comments