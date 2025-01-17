You season 5 trailer, official release date unveiled

The highly anticipated fifth and final season of You is set to return to Netflix this spring, with Penn Badgley once again stepping into the shoes of the infamous Joe Goldberg. The trailer has already been released, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

With only ten episodes in the final season, You promises to deliver the answers viewers have been waiting for since the series first debuted over six years ago.

The You season 5 trailer, released recently, has only added to the excitement. The 60-second clip is filled with suspense, featuring a haunting voiceover from Badgley and dramatic shots of Manhattan, setting the tone for the intense, action-packed conclusion.

As the camera moves through familiar locations, including Mooney’s rare and used bookstore, it’s clear that the series will return to key places from Joe’s past, possibly hinting at some unresolved storylines.

Alongside Badgley, You season 5 will feature returning stars such as Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, and Amy-Leigh Hickman. The final season will also introduce a number of new characters, including Madeline Brewer, Michelle Hurd, Griffin Matthews, Nava Mau, Anna Camp, Andrea Bianchi, Luke Wilcox, Reese Sebastian Diaz, and Julian A. Garcia, who will add further intrigue to Joe’s journey.

You season 5 is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 24, 2025. While plot details remain under wraps, Netflix’s official description hints that the season will finally answer the burning question: will Joe Goldberg face the consequences of his actions?

The trailer suggests that the conclusion of You will be a heart-pounding and emotional ride, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they witness the final fate of Joe Goldberg.