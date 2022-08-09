Youm-e-Ashur being observed today with due solemnity

KARACHI: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, is being observed on Tuesday (today) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and his companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Elaborated Security measures have been put in place to ensure secure and smooth movements of processions and organization of Majalis.

The main procession of Youm-e-Ashur in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park after Majalis in the morning which will conclude after passing through the traditional route at Imam Bargah-e-Hussainan Iranian at Maghrib.

Strict security arrangements have been put up along the route of the procession to avoid any untoward situation.

The main procession will be monitored by CCTV.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police and other law enforcement agencies personnel have been deployed on the route to provide security, while the roads and streets have been sealed in the procession route.

Cellular services have also been partially suspended and Pillion riding has also been banned in the city.

