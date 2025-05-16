Youm-e-Tashakkur being observed across Pakistan

Youm-e-Tashakkur is being observed today (Friday) to pay homage to Armed Forces and the people for victory in Operation Bunanu-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq against Indian aggression.

The day dawned with special prayers in Mosques and recitation of Holy Quran.

Thirty-one-gun salute after Fajar Prayar in Federal Capital and twenty-one-gun salute at provincial capitals was boomed to mark the Day.

Change of guard ceremonies were also held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi and at the mausoleum of the national poet Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore this morning.

Special meetings will be held with the families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos to pay tribute to them.

The main ceremony of Youm-e-Tashakkur will be held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of the ceremony, while the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff will also grace the ceremony.

Read more: Youm-e-Tashakur to be celebrated on Friday

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that a ceasefire between Pakistan and India has been extended till May 18 as the development came during a hotline contact between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two sides.

Expressing his views on Indian aggression against Pakistan in the Senate, the deputy prime minister said that during the first contact between the DGMOs after Operation Bunyanum Marsos on May 10, the ceasefire was agreed till May 12.

He said that in the second round of talks between Pakistan’s DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai the ceasefire was extended to May 14, and now prolonged to May 18 in the latest hotline contact.