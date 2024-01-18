Young boy jumps from 10th-floor building in Lahore, dies

LAHORE: A young man lost his life after jumping from the 10th floor of the Youth Plaza building, In Lahore’s Defence B area, ARY News reported.

According to local authorities, the victim, identified as 20-year-old Syed Moosa, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, sustained fatal injuries after he jumped from the building.

The police officials revealed that a party was underway in a flat within the building when the incident occurred.

The police further stated that the victim was a resident of Islamabad and was a bachelor’s student.

Earlier to this, a girl was reportedly jumped from the top floor of a coffee shop in the Defense area of Lahore.

The police officials revealed that the girl fell on the roof of the parked car outside the coffee shop, meanwhile, the rescue officials shifted the girl to the nearest hospital in critical condition.