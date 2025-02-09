Young man dies, sister injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tragic road accident involving a speeding dumper, a young man lost his life, while his sister sustained severe wounds in Karachi.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred in Shah Latif Town near Mateen Complex, where a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old young man, while his 13-year-old sister sustained injuries.

According to rescue officials, the deceased was identified as Hasnain, whereas his injured sister is named Hijab.

Hasnain’s friend, Syed Amees, shared that Hijab was a martial arts athlete and had won first place in a competition earlier that day. To celebrate her victory, Hasnain was taking her out for a meal when a speeding dumper crashed into their motorcycle.

Hasnain was the only son of his parents and had two sisters. His father works in Saudi Arabia, while the family resides in Landhi.

The deceased was an intermediate student, while his injured sister is a seventh-grade student, Syed Amees added.

Amid rising incidents of dumpers, the Sindh government has announced a ban on the entry of dumpers in Karachi during the daytime.

According to the decision, dumpers will only be allowed to enter the city between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

This measure aims to curb the rising number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles and to improve traffic flow in the city.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah convened an emergency meeting to discuss address traffic-related concerns.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General Sindh Police, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Secretary Transport, DIG Traffic, and other officials.