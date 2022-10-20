Younis Khan reacts to Jay Shah’s Asia Cup 2023 statement

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan on Wednesday also reacted to ACC President Jay Shah’s statement regarding shifting Asia Cup 2023 – scheduled to be held in Pakistan – to some other venue.

Answeing a question in ARY News show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh‘, Younis Khan said that Pakistan will have to take principled stance and if ACC shifts the tournament to a different venue, Pakistan should opt out of playing the Asia Cup 2023.

On the question of opting out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Younis said that Pakistan should play it at all costs.

He said the ICC and ACC should play their role for resolving the matter.

The development occurred on the day of the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Mumbai, where ACC President Jay Shah suggested that the Asia Cup would have to be played at a neutral venue.

Indian media had earlier reported that ACC President Jay Shah, who is also a BCCI secretary, had confirmed that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year.

The ACC is yet to discuss the issue after which a final decision on the venue will be taken.

PCB, in their response, accused Jay Shah of making comments without any discussion or consultation with ACC or the even host without thinking of long-term consequences and implications.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” the statement read. “The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President.

“As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter.”.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 and have not played bilateral cricket against them since 2012 because of strained relations between the governments of the two countries. Their contests have taken place only at ICC and ACC events.

