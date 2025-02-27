Younis Khan snubbed Pakistan to join Afghanistan for Champions Trophy: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif made a surprising claim about T20 World Cup-winning captain Younis Khan as he mentors Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The former Pakistan captain is currently with the Afghanistan cricket team as a mentor for the ongoing tournament.

Amid his duties with the side, former Pakistan wicketkeeping batter Rashid Latif has claimed that Younis Khan turned down an offer to work in Pakistan and prioritised working for the Afghanistan cricket team.

“Younis Khan said no to Pakistan cricket to work with Afghanistan. There are no financial benefits here,” he said during his appearance on a private TV channel.

It is to be noted here that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) appointed the former Pakistan captain as a mentor for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and the UAE.

At the time of announcing his appointment, the ACB said that the T20 World Cup-winning captain was roped in to share valuable insights into Pakistani conditions.

Read more: Ibrahim Zadran shatters records in Champions Trophy 2025

“Since the Champions Trophy [2025] is being held in Pakistan, it was required to assign a talented and experienced player as mentor from the hosting country. We already had efficient experience with hosting countries’ mentors in ODI World Cup 2023 and T20I World Cup 2024,” the ACB stated in a statement.

Younis Khan is considered a legend in Pakistan cricket, having led the country to their only T20 World Cup title in 2009.

He is also the only Pakistani batter to cross the 10,000-run barrier in Test cricket.

Pertinent to mention here that Afghanistan hired former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja as a mentor for the 2023 ODI World Cup hosted by India.

They had roped in West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo for the T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the USA and the Caribbean.