Yousaf Raza Gillani, son challenge ECP jurisdiction in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Yousaf Raza Gillani and his son Ali Haider Gillani have challenged the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in disqualification case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The election commission conducted the hearing of a disqualification case against the former prime minister and PPP’s central leader Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Yousaf Raza Gillani and his son challenged the jurisdiction of the election commission to hear the matters related to the disqualification case. They filed pleas to dismiss the disqualification case.

During the hearing, ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani said that the proceedings will never conclude if miscellaneous pleas are being submitted.

Ali Haider Gillani’s lawyer said that the commission will have to decide on its jurisdiction before reaching a conclusion in the case. Amir Abbas’ lawyer said that the reply was not submitted in the pleas related to Aliya Hamza.

ECP Balochistan member directed the parties to submit their response and arguments will be heard in the next hearing. ECP Sindh member censured that the complainants were blaming the election commission for not reaching a conclusion after creating hurdles in the proceedings.

Later, the ECP adjourned the hearing of the disqualification case till January 24.

