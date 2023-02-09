Youth dies after doctor administers ‘wrong injection’

WAZIRABAD: A young man died on Thursday after he was allegedly administered a wrong injection at Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital in Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the young man – who had returned from Saudi Arabia a few days ago – was suffering from Diarrhea. In a bid to get treatment, he went to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital in Wazirabad.

After examining the patient, the doctor administered an injection to him. However, after a few minutes, the man’s condition deteriorated and he passed away.

Later, the victim’s relatives staged a protest outside the hospital and chanted slogans against the doctor. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and took away the doctor. Meanwhile, the emergency service was suspended in Wazirabad THQ Hospital.

Earlier in February, a four-year-old girl died of the wrong injection administered at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The family told the media that they brought the girl for the treatment of cough and nausea.

They blamed the doctor and hospital staff for showing negligence that claimed the life of the girl. They alleged that the doctor and hospital staff fled from the medical facility following their protest.

